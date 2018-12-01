$123.74 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $123.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.63 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $536.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.29 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $571.66 million, with estimates ranging from $557.59 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,932 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 358,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,937. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.