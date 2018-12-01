$124.95 Million in Sales Expected for Calix Inc (CALX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post $124.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Calix reported sales of $137.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $450.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $451.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $479.65 million, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Cowen upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $116,871. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calix by 204.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Calix by 58.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 158,589 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 323,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,065. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $519.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

