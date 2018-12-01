13,414 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 40.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

WABC opened at $63.20 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

