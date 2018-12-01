$163.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce $163.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.91 million. Rayonier reported sales of $239.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $813.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.91 million to $814.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $793.00 million to $831.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,917,000 after buying an additional 1,773,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,964,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 31.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,119,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,464,000 after purchasing an additional 748,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,819,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,444. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.43. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 166.15%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

