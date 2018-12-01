$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post $17.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $12.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.51 million to $85.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.40 million to $106.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. National Securities set a $18.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 329,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,550. The company has a market capitalization of $358.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.26. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 9,078 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $85,423.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,944.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,304 shares of company stock worth $1,190,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 250,585 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 125.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

