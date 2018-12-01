18,335 Shares in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,429,000 after buying an additional 190,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 208.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 104,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 994,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,096,000 after buying an additional 56,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.57 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/18335-shares-in-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog-purchased-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.