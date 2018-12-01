1st Source (SRCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.36 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

