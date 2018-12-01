$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.44 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,868,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.