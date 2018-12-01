$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.55 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $7.63 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $481.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

