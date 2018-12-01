$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. LATAM Airlines Group posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full year sales of $10.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on LTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE LTM opened at $10.42 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 144.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

