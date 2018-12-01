201,476 Shares in Healthequity Inc (HQY) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Healthequity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $371,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

