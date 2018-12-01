$223.52 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $223.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.41 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $221.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $875.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $887.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $902.36 million, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $932.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $390,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,040. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.13. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.