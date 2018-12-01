$223.52 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $223.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.41 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $221.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $875.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $887.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $902.36 million, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $932.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $390,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,040. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.13. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply