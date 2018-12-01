23,063 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/23063-shares-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-acquired-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.