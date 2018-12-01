$24.54 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $14.39 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $88.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $119.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The company’s revenue was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

SGMO stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 3.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Stewart Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 192.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

