2,810 Shares in Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 375.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 23.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 6.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $48.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

In other Regenxbio news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $445,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $561,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,248.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,170 shares of company stock worth $28,071,956. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.49. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

