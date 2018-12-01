2,880 Shares in Amphenol Co. (APH) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 546,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after buying an additional 146,456 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 683,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

