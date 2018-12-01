29,358 Shares in National Grid plc (NGG) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $60.69.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.4%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand.

