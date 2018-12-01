3,121 Shares in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

NYSE GWR opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $92.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

WARNING: “3,121 Shares in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/3121-shares-in-genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-acquired-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.