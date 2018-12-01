$339.59 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) to report $339.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.85 million. Advanced Drainage Systems posted sales of $320.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE WMS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,099,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 723,150 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 474.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 288,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

