3,700 Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Purchased by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,921,000 after purchasing an additional 815,830 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $98,384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 772,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $106.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

