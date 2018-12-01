$371.06 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will post $371.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.71 million and the highest is $374.40 million. PQ Group reported sales of $358.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.13 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PQG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other PQ Group news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 24,592 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $438,721.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PQG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 166,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

