$48.62 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $48.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $47.90 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $44.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $190.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $205.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 30.88%.

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lakeland Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. 81,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 1,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,124 shares of company stock worth $430,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.