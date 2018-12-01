$537.79 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to announce $537.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the highest is $546.50 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $483.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $213,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. 206,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,244. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.10 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

