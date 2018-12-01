$579.98 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $579.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.60 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $578.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 754,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,913. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,784.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,194,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,064,000 after buying an additional 187,384 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 516,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 177,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 397,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

