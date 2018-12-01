$60.37 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce sales of $60.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $50.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $225.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.10 million to $226.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $261.18 million, with estimates ranging from $258.87 million to $263.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $60,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,872,562.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,690. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,514. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.63. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

