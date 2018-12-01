$8.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $8.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.12 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $30.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 billion to $32.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $33.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

MU opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after buying an additional 1,176,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after buying an additional 12,269,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after buying an additional 1,294,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

