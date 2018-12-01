8,209 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,195,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,709,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,851 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $378,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,676 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $111.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

