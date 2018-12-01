AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

