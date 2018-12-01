Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ANF opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura set a $17.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

