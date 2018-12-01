Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nomura set a $17.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.34 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.