Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.49. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

