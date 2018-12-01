Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,132,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,587,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,184,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total transaction of $200,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.02.

NYSE:ACN opened at $164.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

