Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an add rating and a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective for the company.

ACSO stock opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.73) on Friday. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,385 ($31.16).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

