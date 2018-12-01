ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ACERINOX SA/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs.

