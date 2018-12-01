Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $92,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $49.88 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

