Adam Selipsky Sells 1,650 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,650 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $185,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,014,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, Adam Selipsky sold 21,300 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $2,582,199.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Adam Selipsky sold 6,871 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $805,143.78.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,171 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,154,510.21.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $381,854.00.

DATA stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. South State Corp now owns 47,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 56,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

