AdHive (ADH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,919.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One AdHive token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, AdHive has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $571,919.00 and $51,821.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000196 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000197 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000471 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive Profile

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

