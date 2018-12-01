Adler Real Estate AG (ADL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.04 ($20.98).

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADL shares. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

ADL traded up €0.26 ($0.30) on Friday, reaching €15.10 ($17.56). The company had a trading volume of 121,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. Adler Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a fifty-two week high of €14.51 ($16.87).

About Adler Real Estate

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity  Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.