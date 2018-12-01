Adler Real Estate’s (ADL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. National Bank Financial set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adler Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.04 ($20.98).

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Adler Real Estate stock opened at €15.10 ($17.56) on Friday. Adler Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a fifty-two week high of €14.51 ($16.87).

About Adler Real Estate

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity  Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.