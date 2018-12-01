Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Position in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 426,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $122,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,499.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,603.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,652. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $65.88 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Glaukos to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Position in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/advisory-research-inc-buys-new-position-in-glaukos-corp-gkos.html.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.