Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $816,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 382,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,338,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ciena by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $3,278,000.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Argus boosted their price target on Ciena to $38.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,800. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/advisory-research-inc-has-2-53-million-position-in-ciena-co-cien.html.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.