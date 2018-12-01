Advisory Research Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $12.29 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $898.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.71%. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 140.24%.

In other news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $160,250.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

