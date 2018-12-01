AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,955 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after acquiring an additional 211,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in AFLAC by 34.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other AFLAC news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/aflac-incorporated-afl-stake-decreased-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.