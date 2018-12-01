Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.42 and last traded at $63.69. Approximately 805,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 458,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Several analysts have commented on AGIO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $986,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,776 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,858,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,871,000 after buying an additional 109,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,404,000 after buying an additional 37,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 291,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 430,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

