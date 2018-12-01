Agios Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 336 call options.

In other news, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $986,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,804.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,776. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 430,216 shares in the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 334,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 291,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,251,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109,849 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $65.80 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

