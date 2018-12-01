Air Canada (AC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.61

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.61 and last traded at C$28.56, with a volume of 535908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Air Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.77.

In other Air Canada news, insider Michael Stewart Rousseau bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.58 per share, with a total value of C$27,580.00. Also, Director Christie James Beckett Clark bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.60 per share, with a total value of C$98,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $83,755.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/air-canada-ac-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-28-61.html.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.