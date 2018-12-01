Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,475 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.52% of Akamai Technologies worth $62,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $293,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

