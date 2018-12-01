Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Alamos Gold worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,367,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,004 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,991,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,698,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,623 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,102,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,650,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,918 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $3.22 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

