Albemarle (ALB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.78.

NYSE ALB opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 145.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17,210.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

