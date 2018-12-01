Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) PT Raised to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.80.

ATD.B opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$56.06 and a 52 week high of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

